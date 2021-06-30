Fourth of July festivities galore return in Colusa County

To celebrate the 245 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Fourth of July celebrations will take place this weekend all around Colusa County. Here is a look at the festivities:
Concert and Fireworks Show
Colusa Casino Resort will kick off the Fourth of July festivities with a free concert in the courtyard of the facility featuring “Love and Theft” followed by a fireworks display on Saturday night.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m. The fireworks display will begin following the show.
For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
Grand Island Breakfast and Vendor Faire
The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host their semi-annual Fourth of July Breakfast at the firehouse, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, Sunday morning.
“It will be in person with indoor seating,” said Grand Island Fire Captain Lance Swift. “To-go trays are available if anyone needs or wants them.”
Each Fourth of July, the Grand Island Station alternates between a breakfast and a Grimes Day Parade – a tradition that has been going on for over 20 years, Swift said, before a pandemic-related hiatus last year.
“We are expecting a large crowd and we are very excited to see everyone for the first time in over a year,” said Swift.
This year’s buffet style feast will include bacon, sausage links and patties, ham, chorizo, tortillas, scrambled eggs, pancakes, country style potatoes, fruit salad, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, orange juice and the station’s famous biscuits and gravy.
New this year, a vendor faire will also be held in conjunction with the breakfast and Swift said they are anticipating 15-20 local vendors selling an assortment of local products.
According to Swift, the vendor faire was added this year because the annual Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar was unable to be held in the fall due to the pandemic.
“It should be a great time and we are all looking forward to it,” said Swift.
The free breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. and donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
The Jim Davison Memorial
Rubber Duckie Race
The Colusa Lions Club will host the fourth annual Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Race along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race, which will launch 1,500 yellow rubber duckies into the water, begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge.
Jim Pingrey, Colusa Lions Club president, said the club has hosted this race for at least 20 years but renamed the event in 2018 to honor the event’s co-founder, Jim Davison, who passed away in 2017.
“Proceeds go to help sixth graders with the Shady Creek science camp they attend for one week during the school year,” said Pingrey.
One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Rubber Duckie Race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
Pingrey said the Club will also be barbecuing free hot dogs and hamburgers at the concert in the park on Thursday and rubber duckies racetickets will be available for purchase there as well.
According to Pingrey, the club usually sells close to 1,000 tickets for the race each year and 960 tickets were sold last year.
Race tickets will be sold through July 3 and the race will be held on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.
According to Pingrey, the Lions Club is also looking for boat owners to help with the launching and picking up of the duckies.
For more information, call Pingrey at 682-9755.
Watermelon Festival
The city of Colusa will host their inaugural Fourth of July Watermelon Festival on Main Street in Colusa from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
According to organizers, the event will feature watermelon festivities, music, food, entertainment and more.
Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit www.discovercolusa.com.
Fireworks return to the river
After the Watermelon Festival, the city of Colusa will host a fireworks display at the levee along the Sacramento River.
The beloved Independence Day tradition has been held at the fairgrounds the past few years and was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there is no scheduled start time for the fireworks display, organizers said the show will start at dark and spectators can watch the sky light up from the levee.