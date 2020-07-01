Fourth of July festivities

Despite months of closures, face masks and social distancing, some Fourth of July traditions will take place around the county this year.
Grimes Day Parade
In Grimes, the bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around town starting at 10 a.m.
Roseanne Ellis, grand marshal of this years parade, said the parade will kick off at Grand Island Elementary School and head west on E. Leven St. before turning onto Third St. The procession will then turn left onto Poundstone St. before turning onto Fifth St. and heading back to the schoolyard.
Ellis said she will not know how many parade entries there will be in this year’s parade until the day of the event, but she is expecting there to be a few classic cars, some tractors and horses and even a school bus.
“I didn’t know for sure if we were going to be able to do this this year with all of this virus stuff going on,” said Ellis. “Most of the parade is in cars, not close together, so they can zip around and do their thing and wave at people from afar.”
Put on by the Grimes Civic Association to celebrate their hometown, the bi-annual parade rotates every other year with the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station’s Fourth of July pancake breakfast.
Ellis said there has been interest in the parade despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is not sure if it will be as extravagant as prior years.
“Last time there were so many people that the parade got backed up,” laughed Ellis. “I’m not sure how it will be this year. We’ll just have to wait and see!”
Feasting at Grand Island
After the parade, the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will be selling to-go lunches from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their Main St. station.
Grand Island Fire Captain Lance Swift said the takeaway meal will include a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or jalapeno cheddar sausage sandwich served with chips, salad and a drink for $8.
All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fun, according to Swift.
“It’s our way to give back to the community,” said Swift.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Rubber Duckie Races
The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge.
The club has hosted this race for more than 15 years but renamed in 2018 to honor the events co-founder, Jim Davison, who passed away in 2017.
All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Pharmacy, 692 E St., in William, or from any Lion’s Club member.
Fireworks light up the sky
The annual fireworks show held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Colusa Flare Committee has sponsored the Fourth of July Fireworks for many years,”read a statement by Colusa County Fairgrounds staff. “This event is covered by the committee’s 100 percent financial sponsorships (and) donations. Due to COVID-19 and the financial impact so many Colusa County businesses and residents have suffered, this year we must cancel.”
According to the statement, the Fairgrounds also remains closed at this time due to the state’s current restrictions on public social gatherings.
“We are sad that we’re unable to host this town’s Fourth of July celebration, but hope to return with another fabulous show from Pyro Spectacular in 2021,” read the statement.
Fireworks can still be seen in Colusa, thought, as Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, will host a free Fourth of July celebration in the courtyard featuring music by Chad Bushnell and Jessie Leigh.
“Guests will have access to four food trucks from SactoMoFo, featuring savory and sweet offerings, a full cash bar serving a variety of beer, wine and cocktails will be available and DJ One will be playing up until 7:30 p.m.,” said Emily Haver, director of marketing at Colusa Casino Resort.
According to Haver, the facility will limit the number of guests in the courtyard area to just 30 percent of its prior capacity.
“Face masks will be required and social distancing will be encouraged as well as all of our other health and safety protocols that have been put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Haver. “We remain committed to providing a great, safe and fun place for our valued guests to come and enjoy, and our Fourth of July Celebration will not be an exception.”
Due to the limited capacity of the event, entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Haver said a fireworks extravaganza will begin at approximately 10 p.m.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 458-8844.