Free fishing day on Saturday

Anyone can try their hand at angling this Fourth of July holiday – no fishing license required – during this year’s first free days of fishing announced by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website, these free fishing day clinics are designed to educate novice anglers about fishing ethics, fish habits, effective methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle.
“You can even learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night,” read the website.
While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $51.02, while a one-day sport fishing license costs $16.46. The department offers two Free Fishing Days each year – usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend – when it’s legal to fish without either an annual or one-day license.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/ or use the department’s mobile web site to view limits and regulations specific to a body of water at https://map.dfg.ca.gov/.
Anyone wanting to fish the rest of the year can purchase a fishing license online through California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDFW is offering sport fishing licenses for sale online. For more information, visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Online-Sales.
The next free fishing day is scheduled for Sept. 5.