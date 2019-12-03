With winter weather approaching, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering free in-home safety inspections of gas appliances.
According to a release issued by PG&E, the utility will also relight pilot lights for customers who have older heaters or other appliances without electronic ignition that have had gas pilot lights turned off during warmer months.
“Inspections help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning within the home,” read the release. “Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous due to the fact that it can’t be seen, smelled or heard.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital every year in the United States.
“The safety of our customers is our most important responsibility,” said Vince Gaeto, PG&E senior director of Gas Operations. “To help ensure that gas appliances are operating safely, you can call us to schedule a free gas safety check, and we will send a qualified PG&E technician to your home to inspect your appliances.”
Inspections can be scheduled by calling the PG&E customer helpline at 1-800-743-5000.
Helpful Winter Gas Safety Tips
– Install carbon monoxide detectors to warn when concentration levels are high.
All California single-family homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors.
Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on every floor, near sleeping areas and common areas.
These devices should be tested twice a year, and batteries replaced if necessary.
Check the expiration date – most carbon monoxide detectors have a shelf life of five to seven years.
– Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, outdoor grills, or propane heaters.
– Never use cooking devices such as ovens or stoves for home heating purposes.
– When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so venting can occur safely through the chimney.
– Make sure water heaters and other natural gas appliances have proper ventilation.