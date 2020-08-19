The state of California has allocated surgical masks and hand sanitizer for small businesses in Colusa County, available through the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce.
Small businesses including gas stations, churches, organizations, local fire departments and more are eligible for these products at no cost.
Contact the Chamber at 458-5525 for details about distribution.
These supplies have been made available to small businesses throughout the state through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate.
For additional small business resources, visit www.business.ca.gov.