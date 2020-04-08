From the ketchup on all-American hot dog, hamburgers and french fries to salsa, spaghetti sauce and pizza ... tomatoes are a staple in many of the foods we eat on a daily basis.
According to the California Association of Tomato Growers, 235,000 acres of tomatoes were grown in California this year, yielding about 47.6 tons of product per acre.
Mitchell Yerxa, the District One Board of Directors representative for the California Association of Tomato Growers and Colusa native, said this crop was produced by just 235 growers across the state, 20 of whom harvest 12,000 acres of land in Colusa County.
The growers provide more than 95 percent of the tomato products consumed across the nation, said Yerxa.
According to Yerxa, the vast majority of tomatoes grown in Colusa County are Roma tomatoes, which are used to make things like ketchup, salsa and spaghetti sauce.
Yerxa said in an ideal growing year -- when conditions do not get too wet to plant and cause delays -- a typical tomato season will start in late March and run through the beginning of October.
“The earlier you are able to plant the better crop you will have,” said Yerxa. “Tomatoes grow best in the longer days of the year that are typical in June and July.”
There is a much bigger risk of losing an entire crop if harvested late in the season as well, said Yerxa, because tomatoes can become mushy if they are rained on or fields can become too wet for a tractor to harvest.
According to Yerxa, the most important thing to consider when planting a tomato crop is the condition of the ground.
“The roots of tomato plants can grow as far down as six feet so it is really important to have the soil as loose as possible,” said Yerxa.
Farmers will begin working to prepare the soil for the next year’s harvest shortly after the season has come to an end by using various types of machinery that loosen and break down the soil, said Yerxa.
Once the soil has reached prime conditions and growers have prepared their perfectly sized and spaced out bed, growers will begin the transplanting process. During this stage, growers will attach a finger planter onto a tractor and drive up and down the rows in the field while six people sit on a platform and load transplants into the ferris wheel-like planting mechanism that drops a transplant into the ground every 24 inches, giving each plant room to grow.
After the crops are harvested, the tomatoes are taken to local canneries to be processed.
“Tomatoes harvested in fields in Colusa County are loaded onto a truck and driven to the cannery where they are canned, sealed and ready to eat within as little as an hour,” said Yerxa. “It’s really amazing just how fresh they can be.”
According to Yerxa, canneries like Morning Star in Williams can produce 100,000 pounds of tomato paste in just one hour.
“Tomato harvest is an interesting process because it really displays how far we’ve come in agriculture technology,” said Yerxa.
According to Yerxa, when his grandfather would harvest tomato crops thirty years ago, he would yield about 30 tons per acre.
“Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for a grower to yield upwards of 60 tons per acre. That really is a nod to growers learning how tomato plants grow and technology that helps will the process.”