This year, the annual Friends of the Colusa County Library wine tasting fundraiser looks a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has teamed up with Capay Valley Vineyards to host a pick-up or delivery wine distribution instead of their annual event, but proceeds will still benefit the local libraries.
According to a release issued by the organization, special pricing for a case of wine is $140 including tax and $20 of that will go directly to the library fund.
Choices of wine include Viognier, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Sparkling Viognier and Sparkling Tempranillo.
“The wine will be delivered on Friday Nov. 20, in time for Thanksgiving dinner planning as well as gift giving,” said FOTL member Cindy Pronsolino.
Wine can also be picked up at 757 Jay Street in Colusa on Friday from 2-5 p.m. or on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Over the past decade, the wine tasting fundraiser has brought in $200,000 for county libraries, according to archives.
For more information on wine pickups, call 619-0032.
For more information about ordering wine, call 796-4110 or email info@capayvalleyvineyards.com.