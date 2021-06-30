Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) last week submitted an emergency budget amendment in an effort to bolster the state’s response to wildfire preparedness.
Gallagher’s announcement follows recent reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom overstated inaccurate wildfire prevention effort claims.
“Every politician in Sacramento needs to wake up and get serious about fire prevention,” Gallagher said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand how these fires can wipe out an entire community. We can’t solve this overnight, but with a serious funding commitment and regulatory changes, we can make a difference.”
Gallagher’s emergency budget amendment, which called for the state to continuously appropriate $200 million from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for healthy forest and fire prevention projects, and provide regulatory relief by exempting from CEQA any projects or activities funded from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for healthy forest and fire prevention projects, was voted down by the California State Assembly on Monday.
Gallagher, who represents the Town of Paradise and the area devastated by the deadly Camp Fire in 2018, commented on the situation.
“Every member of the California State Assembly is aware that Newsom was touting bogus accomplishments on wildfire prevention. Yet, the Democratic Super-Majority still rejected a modest funding request in advance of what could be another horrific fire season. It’s astonishing that even with a $76 billion budget surplus, preventing the devastation of wildfires still isn’t a priority in Sacramento,” said Gallagher.