On Sept. 29, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assemblyman James Gallagher’s Assembly Bill 1249 to make PG&E wildfire victims’ settlement payments tax free.
The purpose of AB 1249 is to exempt wildfire victims from paying state taxes on settlement payments made out of PG&E’s Fire Victims Trust and thereby increasing their financial relief.
“Today is a big victory for fire victims, and one I hope provides a precedent for future disaster settlements,” said Gallagher, R-Yuba City. “Victims deserve to receive the maximum amount of compensation possible from PG&E, especially since the trust is underfunded and not able to pay victims their full claims. I will continue to push for solutions to ensure victims are made whole.”
Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder said AB 1249 will be a huge boost for fire victims that are still struggling to get their life back together, many of whom are still uncertain if they will have enough money to rebuild.
“Payments from the Fire Victims Trust are already going to be less than what many people are expecting due to PG&E’s stock price and the structure of the settlement,” explained Doug Teeter, a Butte County supervisor representing Paradise. “Providing income tax relief will help provide more financial resources to Camp Fire victims to help them rebuild and recover. It’s the right thing to do.”
PG&E’s Fire Victims Trust was created to compensate victims of the 2015 Butte, 2017 North Bay, and 2018 Camp wildfires. AB 1249 will clarify California’s tax code to allow all types of filers to be excluded from paying state taxes on advance settlements paid out of the trust.
AB 1249 was jointly authored by State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and has a large coalition of bipartisan co-authors. The bill saw unanimous bipartisan support in the legislature before being signed by Newsom.