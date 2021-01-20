Congressman John Garamendi is hosting a homemade mask competition for residents of California’s 3rd Congressional District to promote safe habits that will help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our state, it is imperative that we take every possible step to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and promote safe habits throughout our community,” said Garamendi. “With that in mind, I’m announcing a Homemade Mask Competition for residents of California’s 3rd Congressional District. I want to give every resident of the 3rd District an opportunity to display their homemade masks and all of the ways they are working to curb the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can stop the spread of this virus and save lives. I look forward to viewing everyone’s submissions.”
Residents of the district can submit their homemade masks to Garamendi’s office until Jan. 25.
To enter the competition, take a photo of yourself wearing your homemade mask and post it on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with the tag @RepGaramendi.
You can also submit your mask by emailing your photo to CA03Submissions@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Mask Contest,” and be sure to include your name and city in the body of the email.
All masks must be handmade and those that were made prior to the competition are eligible. Masks entries cannot display inappropriate language, endorse any political parties or candidates and cannot include any company logos.
Local residents will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite mask before winners are selected.
The winning submission will be displayed on Garamendi’s social media accounts and website, and the winning artist will receive a Congressional Commendation.
To participate, you must be a resident of the California’s 3rd Congressional District.
For more information, visit https://garamendi.house.gov.