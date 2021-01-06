Garamendi sworn into 117th Congress

On Monday, Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) issued the following statement after being sworn into the 117th Congress:
“I am thankful to my constituents in Solano, Sacramento, Yolo, Sutter, Yuba, Colusa, Glenn, and Lake counties for the privilege of representing them in the 117th Congress. Today, as I took my oath of office, I was reminded of the awesome responsibility I have to ‘create a more perfect union,’ to act in all ways consistent with the Constitution, to advance economic and social opportunities for all Americans, to protect our home, the Earth, from the destruction of climate change, and to secure the safety of our country from domestic and foreign threats,” Garamendi said upon leaving the House Chamber.
“The most pressing and immediate challenge before the 117th Congress is to provide the much-needed resources to defeat COVID-19 and restore the economic wellbeing of Americans that have lost so much due to this pandemic,” Garamendi continued. “The health and safety of my constituents is my utmost concern during the coronavirus pandemic. I will take every step to ensure American families have the tools they need to protect themselves from the virus without facing unnecessary economic hardship.
“I will also fight throughout the 117th to ensure every American has equal access to an affordable education, and that our K-12 and public university systems are fully supported,” Garamendi continued.
“My work as Chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness will also continue, where I will work to support the missions at Travis and Beale Air Force Bases, ensure our nation has a strong defense against the recent string of cyber-attacks it has faced, and that our military helps address the global threat posed by climate change. I will also continue my work as a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to create new jobs in our region by promoting my ‘Make It In America’ and “Buy American’ policies that will help rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure with American materials and workers.
“I look forward to accomplishing all of this and more with the Biden-Harris Administration.
“Yes, I’m excited by the challenge and the work ahead, but I know that I can only succeed in meeting the challenge with the continued support and advice of my constituents. I encourage every 3rd District resident to write to my office to share their priorities and ideas with me. You can do so by visiting Garamendi.house.gov,” Garamendi continued.
“I am grateful to the constituents of California’s 3rd Congressional District for returning me to Washington. It is an honor and a privilege to continue my service to our community,” Garamendi concluded.