The man suspected of shooting another person at a Williams gas station in December 2019 has been arrested.
Just before 9 p.m. Dec. 29, the Williams Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Orv’s Shell Station, located at 180 N Virginia Way, and were informed that both the suspected gunman and the victim had fled the scene in separate vehicles prior to the arrival of investigating officers.
According to a release issued by the department, WPD officers reviewed the gas station’s surveillance video and observed the suspect fire approximately five shots into a vehicle as it accelerated through the parking lot.
“There were several customers on foot and in their vehicles directly in the path of the gunshots and fleeing vehicle,” read the release. “The officers did not locate anyone on scene who were hit by the gunfire.”
Upon further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspected gunman and learned that the shooting occurred after a suspected illegal narcotics deal went bad.
With the assistance of the Colusa County Task Force, a felony warrant was obtained and Brandon L. Bowyer, 22, was arrested at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office by officers from both departments.
Bowyer was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied moving vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.