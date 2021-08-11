During Child Support Awareness Month, recognized nationwide in August, the Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency – along with the other California child support offices and the California Department of Child Support Services – invite all parents to “Get the Facts” about the services available to connect them with the resources they need.
“Statewide research reveals that many parents are unaware of the programs available for their benefit through Child Support Services,” it was stated in a release issued by the agency. “The child support program exists to assist both parents as well as legal guardians in providing a stable and supportive environment for their children. There are many misconceptions about the Child Support program and parents are encouraged to get the facts as services offered today are more flexible and responsive to the needs of modern families than ever before.”
The Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency works with families to promote self-sufficiency and the well-being of children by establishing legal parentage and financial support, according to the release.
“The regional agency assists both parents with modifying child support orders, collecting from and distributing child support to parents and guardians, as well as provide a full accounting of all child support owed, paid and received,” it was stated in the release.
According to the agency, during this month of awareness it is also important to remember that being a single parent does not mean you are alone.
“The Colusa, Sutter, and Yolo Regional Child Support Agency along with local child support offices across the state are here to help parents better understand their rights and improve their options as they support their children,” it was stated in the release.
For more information, visit www.colusasutteryolochildsupport.org.