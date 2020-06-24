Get your Rubber Duckie Race tickets

The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Races on Fourth of July.
For the over 15 years, the club has poured thousands of yellow rubber duckies into the Sacramento River each Fourth of July holiday to raise money to help fund the Egling Middle School’s sixth grade class trip to Shady Creek.
The event was renamed in 2018 to honor the events co-founder, Jim Davison, who passed away in 2017.
Over one thousand rubber ducks will be dropped into the Sacramento River right as the clock strikes 2 p.m. on the Fourth at the rivers straight away, just east of the boat launch, and the first duck to reach the River Road Bridge will be declared the winner.
Each duck is numbered to match a corresponding ticket to determine a winner.
Rubber Duckie Race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Parmacy, 692 E St., in William, or from any Lion’s Club member.
One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners will be notified after the race and do not need to be present to collect their prize.