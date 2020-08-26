Girls on the Run of the North State will begin registration for their 10th year of out-of-school “empowerment programming” for girls in third through eighth grades next month, but the fall program will be modified to accommodate current COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are determined to ensure girl empowerment doesn’t take a back seat to the pandemic,” said Claire Johnson, executive director of the non-profit organization. “GOTR is all about building confidence, teaching girls how to be resilient and navigate life’s challenges in a healthy way. The pandemic is just one more opportunity to teach them how to shine in the face of adversity.”
The organization, which serves Butte, Glenn, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Tehama, Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou counties, will be offering in-person and virtual curriculum options that continue to inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.
Johnson said the organization has made modifications to the in-person model to ensure adherence to public health guidelines.
“We already meet outdoors, so that is a plus!” said Johnson. “Games and activities have been adapted so the girls stay six feet apart and wear masks when necessary. And team sizes have been reduced to six to 10 girls to keep the groups small.”
According to Johnson, they have also created a virtual curriculum that mirrors the in-person lesson plan so the program can still be utilized when meeting in-person is not possible.
According to a release issued by the organization, the program will still culminate in a 5K event intended to help participating girls link their hard work to an achievement and build their confidence.
“This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional, and physical outcomes of the program while allowing teams to adjust to changes in school and community health guidelines throughout the season,” according to the release.
The fall GOTR 5K is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at Bidwell Park’s certified 5K loop in lower park, Chico.
“Third to eighth grade is a critical time for girls even in normal times,” said Johnson. “Our girls need to be active, develop their confidence and connect with peers. Girls on the Run knows how to nurture the ‘whole girl’ to help her deal with the world – no matter what it throws at her. We are thrilled to continue our commitment to inspiring North State girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.”
Registration for the fall season will open Sept. 1 at 6 a.m. Registration is first-come first-served.
For more information or to see what local school sites will host the program, call 636-0786 or visit www.girlsofthenorthstate.org.