Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers.
A Hand Up, the association that provides meals and temporary shelter to the hungry and homeless in Colusa, has been working for years to provide basic life necessities to anyone in need throughout the area.
“It’s hard to change your life if you are starving,” said Robin Rauch, treasurer of A Hand Up.
For the last 11 years, the association has been serving weekly meals at the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa so those that are hungry, homeless, elderly or just down on their luck can get a meal. The association also distributes tents and sleeping bags to individuals that need assistance with temporary housing as well clothes, blankets, personal hygiene products and bug spray as they become available.
According to Rauch, A Hand Up is a collaborative effort between five churches in Colusa that include the Colusa Assembly of God, the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Stephens Episcopal and Trinity Methodist Church.
Years ago, Rauch said she was taking out the garbage on a chilly winter evening when the idea for the association came to her.
“I though ‘boy, it’s cold out here!’ and then started thinking about all of the homeless people that don’t have a warm place to stay,” said Rauch. “I took the idea to my pastor and he said it would be a lot for one church to take on alone.”
Rauch said she started meeting with other churches in Colusa and established the multi-church association that began distributed sack lunches to those in need. After distributing these for a year, Rauch said she found local restaurants that were willing to help out.
“Louis Cairo’s in Williams has been cooking for us for at least ten years,” said Rauch. “And Market Street Grill in Colusa has been cooking for about five or six years. We are so thankful to the restaurants that have donated all these years.”
Rauch said the association currently serves two meals per week and anyone that would like to attend is welcome.
According to Rauch, A Hand Up is run strictly on donations from the community and volunteer support.
“The program is entirely supported by the community,” said Rauch. “The churches involved will donate money when they can but we really depend on the community to keep this going.”
Rauch said she hopes the association will be able to expand services in the future.
“We would really like to open a shelter but that is very expensive to get started,” said Rauch. “We have things on the forefront we would like to do but it’s all just a matter of money. We would gladly partner with any other organization that wanted to help.”
According to Rauch, the biggest concern in the county currently is the lack of showering facilities for the homeless population.
“That is the greatest need right now,” said Rauch. “If someone whats to go out and look for a job, they need a shower.”
Rauch said the association is always in need of warm clothes and blankets, sleeping bags, tents, bug spray for the summer time and monitory donations of any kind are accepted as well.
“We have some people that donate every month and others that just donate once,” said Rauch. “Anything people are able to give is appreciated. It all helps!”
For more information or to donate, contact Rauch at 635-1060.