As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, the California Department of Transportation announced that local projects, including improvements in Colusa and Glenn counties, were set to benefit from $296 million in Clean California grants given to help communities throughout the state.
These funds, which are intended to improve underserved communities, will go toward six projects in the Sacramento region and one project in each in Colusa and Glenn counties, Caltrans said.
The grants from Newsom’s Clean California initiative are part of a $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
“We are excited to partner with our local communities and elated the projects selected will benefit both rural and urban communities,” Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal said in a statement. “Our cities, towns and tribal communities are benefiting from Governor Newsom’s Clean California Initiative, and 100 percent of the projects will have a positive impact on these communities.”
In Colusa, the Colusa Indian Community Council’s Ummi’s Pathway is a $4,187,830 million project, fully funded by the Clean California Grant, that will rehabilitate and create a safe 3/4-mile recreational path throughout tribal land for the betterment of the indigenous people and the surrounding communities that is comprised of culturally unique aesthetics and native plants along a durable path.
“The pathway will connect vital communal spaces with seating, energy-conserving lighting and waste receptacles,” according to Caltrans. “The project will also encompass elements that are approved by the native tribe to engage their peoples with the land while beautifying the space that is accessible to the public.”
The Glenn County’s Parks Accessibility and Beautification Project is a $4,480,790 million project that is fully funded by the Clean California Grant and includes improvements for three parks located in underserved communities, including Walker Creek, Orland Memorial Hall, and Willows Memorial Park.
“Each location will include improved travel paths, concrete pads, picnic tables, waste/recycle receptacles, and signage will be added to achieve full ADA compliance,” said Caltrans officials. “In addition the project includes improvements to Orland Memorial Hall, such as replacing the grass and sprinklers with drought resistant native plants and the addition of a large veteran memorial statue. Willows Memorial Park will also see the addition of a large, fenced ADA playground.”
Additional projects throughout the region will also be funded in Sutter and Yuba counties.
Yuba City is expected to benefit from the initiative through Plumas Street Historic District and Water Tower Park improvements.
Caltrans said the $2,235,888 project, fully funded by the Clean California Grant, will help transform, beautify and connect the Plumas Street Historic District with other improvements already completed in downtown Yuba City.
The project is expected to help create a cohesive downtown area, Caltrans said, by enhancing civic pride and drawing businesses and visitors to the shopping and recreation district. Other project elements include water tower improvements, improvements to Plumas Street and Center Street, and a “Clean and Safe Yuba City” litter abatement program, the agency said.
Caltrans announced last month that Oralnd and Marysville also will benefit from the initiative.
In Orland, money from Caltrans will help fund the Orland Interchange Beautification Project. This $2.7 million project, which is set to begin construction in July and be completed by December, will improve and upgrade the I-5 and State Route 32 interchange.
“Enhancements will include sculpture artwork, slope paving, and the installation of inert landscape materials,” read a release issued by Caltrans.
In Marysville, money from the initiative will allow Caltrans to complete its Marysville On-ramp Beautification Project. This $728,000 project, which is set to begin construction in June and be completed by December, will improve and upgrade the southbound on-ramp of State Route 70 from 1st Street and F Street. Enhancements for this project include painting bridge walls, reconstructing and extending sidewalks, and the installation of mulch around pedestrian ramps, Caltrans previously said.
For a complete list of projects and more information about Clean California, visit CleanCA.com.