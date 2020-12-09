Both Glenn and Colusa counties saw an improved unemployment rate in October compared to September, according to the latest numbers released by the Employment Development Department.
Glenn County’s unemployment rate was reported at 6.3 percent in October compared to 7.1 percent in the month prior.
The unemployment rate in Colusa County for October was 9.3 percent compared to 10.2 percent in September.
In October, California’s unemployment rate was 9 percent and the U.S. rate was 6.6 percent.
Several industries in Glenn County saw an increase in available jobs, such as farming (130 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (40 jobs); leisure and hospitality (30 jobs); and government (10 jobs).
Others saw a decrease in jobs, such as mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); and professional and business services (10 jobs).
In Colusa County, some industries saw an increase in available jobs, such as farming (120 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (30 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).
Industries that saw a decrease in available jobs included manufacturing (250 jobs); and government (20 jobs).
Out of the state’s 58 counties, Glenn County ranked 11th for lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County ranked 47th.