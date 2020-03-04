Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District celebrates 100 years

The Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District celebrated its 100-year anniversary in February, according to a press release.
The district’s water rights were established in 1883, one of the earliest and largest water rights on the Sacramento River, and it was formally organized on Feb. 21, 1920.
The Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District is the largest water district in the Sacramento Valley with a 100-year history of serving famers, businesses and residents while also maintaining critical wildlife habitat. Throughout its history, the district has been dedicated to providing reliable, affordable water supplies to its landowners and water users while ensuring the environmental and economic viability of the region.
“We are excited to celebrate our centennial this year and are taking this opportunity to remind our customers and the communities we serve of our long-standing history of benefitting the region economically while serving our lands and environment sustainably,” said Thaddeus Bettner, General Manager, Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District.
As part of its centennial celebration, the district has launched an Instagram page where it will showcase notable historical facts and photos throughout 2020. These facts and photos will also appear on the Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District’s Facebook page.
“After 100 years, GCID remains dedicated to efficiently and effectively managing and delivering water through an ever-improving delivery system and responsible policies,” it was stated in the press release. “GCID has continually evaluated its operations and focused on maintenance and improving infrastructure, while also practicing responsible water supply management.”
The Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District’s Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/glenncolusairrigationdistrict/.
