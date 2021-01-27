Glenn County teams conduct snow rescues

Glenn County Search and Rescue was deployed on two separate snow rescues last week, according to press releases from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
– On Jan. 19 at around 6:30 p.m., the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of three adults and possibly a 1-year-old child, all residents of Maxwell, stuck in the snow at Well’s Campground in the Mendocino National Forest with no way out, according to a press release.
The individuals were also without food and water and were not prepared to spend the night in the inclement weather.
The emergency dispatch center lost contact with the stranded parties and could not recontact them due to the remote area and poor cellphone reception, according to the press release.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was activated and a team responded to the campground – at the time of operation, temperatures had fallen below freezing and were expected to fall further throughout the night.
Amanda Polit, Cody Polit and Alondra Reyez were located and rescued – after an investigation, it was determined that the child did not go to the snow and was safe, according to the press release. All parties were escorted back to the valley and reunited with their families.
“The mountain roads are especially hazardous this year due to lack of vegetation from the forest
fires,” it was stated in the press release.
– On Jan. 23 at around 6:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Oleg Donskov reporting that he and his wife were stranded in the snow on Forest Highway 7 above Masterson’s Campground in western Glenn County, according to a press release.
Donskov said that they were in a sedan traveling from Sacramento to Fort Bragg with no heater, food or water and had been stuck for several hours.
Search and rescue was deployed to the incident – the team was equipped with four-wheel-drive Jeeps – and located the couple past the end of the pavement on the non-maintained portion of the highway in approximately a foot and a half of snow.
The couple was transported to safety and given alternate directions to their destination.
According to the press release, the couple was directed to this route by their GPS.
“In the event GPS directs you to a non-maintained road, it is best to turn around and ask for directions or re-route to maintained roadways,” it was stated in the press release. “Travel using FH7 as a route between Glenn and Mendocino counties is not advised during the winter. This roadway is not maintained. This roadway along with many other roads in the Mendocino National Forest become unpassable during rain and snow storms.”
According to the press release, this area is also expected to be greatly impacted by inclement weather this year due to the August Complex burn scar – the area will be subject to soil erosion, debris flows, slides and downed trees. It’s advised to avoid travel in the burn area during storms.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue would like to remind everyone to drive safely, tell friends and family of your planned route, when you expect to return, pack an emergency bag in case you become stranded and dress appropriately for weather conditions,” it was stated in the press release.