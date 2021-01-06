Grand Island breakfast draws smaller but generous crowd amid pandemic

Keeping with tradition, the firefighters at the Grand Island Fire Protection District welcomed the new year with a hearty breakfast.
For years, the district has opened up the fire station on New Year’s Day to offer the community a smorgasbord of breakfast staples and comradery all while raising funds to help local students.
The format of this year’s meal had to be modified to take-away style due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Captain Lance Swift said the annual feast still received great support from both the local and regional community.
“We had people come from far and wide to pick up a meal,” said Swift. “There were people here from as far away as Sacramento and Arboga and it has been that way for the last few years.”
According to Swift, just over 100 people picked up a meal at the fire station New Year’s Day. Meals are offered free of charge each year but the district collects donations during the feast to fund the scholarship they give to a Colusa County student each year.
While this year’s breakfast was scaled down, Swift said donations were up this year.
“We were more than thrilled with the turn out this year,” said Swift. “We continue to have such good support from the community each year, the breakfast keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
Swift said the district is very appreciative of the overwhelming support they have received from the community throughout the years and they look forward to offering many more events such as this in the future.
Swift said the district is planning to host their bi-annaul Fourth of July breakfast in July, the other major event that they host each year.