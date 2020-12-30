The Grand Island Fire Protection District will be ringing in the new year with their annual New Year’s Day breakfast fundraiser at the station in Grimes, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the format has been modified this year.
Captain Lance Swift said the meal will be served to-go and runners will be on hand to provide curbside pickup as well for those that have trouble with mobility.
“It will basically be the same menu that we always have,” said Swift. “The firemen will be loading the to-go trays and handing them out at the end of the buffet line.”
Swift said social distancing will be strongly encouraged and masks will be required for all in attendance.
As the largest fundraiser of the year for the district, the firefighters prepare a feast including eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit and more each New Year’s Day and open up the station for the community to dine. Although the sit down portion of the meal will not be happening this year, Swift said the district is still hoping for a good turnout.
“We are hoping everybody remembers that this is for a good cause,” said Swift.
The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted and all proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. According to Swift, the district gives out a scholarship in the amount raised each year to a Colusa County high school student.
Swift said the meal has gotten bigger and bigger each year and he hopes that, in spite of the pandemic, the annual event will continue to grow again this year.
Breakfast will be served at the Grand Island Fire Protection District station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.