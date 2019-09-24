The dust from construction has settled, the paint has dried and the shelves have been stocked as the newest business in Williams prepares to open its doors Thursday.
Grocery Outlet, located at 435 Vada Court, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday starting at 8:55 a.m.
The first 200 customers to arrive, who are 18 years or older, will receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging in value from $5 to $200. All shoppers will also receive a free reusable bag while supplies last.
Cara and Chris Duncan, independent owners and operators of the Williams Grocery Outlet, will present a check for $1,500 to First 5 Colusa Children and Families Commission at 9 a.m.
The opening ceremony festivities don’t end after the first customers head in to shop. From opening day until Oct. 24, customers may enter for a chance to win free groceries for one year, valued at $100 per month or $1,200 for the year. No purchase is necessary to enter and the raffle allows one entry per person 18 years of age or older per day. The grand prize drawing will take place at the store at the end of the day on Thursday, Oct. 24. The winner does not need to be present at the time of the raffle but must claim their prize within three days of their notification or another winner will be chosen.
The newest store in Williams is one of more that 300 Grocery Outlet locations in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Williams city administrator Frank Kennedy said everyone he has talked to is excited about the new store coming to town.
“Most residence do the majority of their grocery shopping out of town and this will provide them an excellent option,” said Kennedy. “They have built an attractive building and we are hoping it will spark more development in the immediate area.”
The Sacramento-based retail-development company Capital Rivers Commercial owns and developed the structure that houses Grocery Outlet.
“We purchased the property from the owners and contracted with Grocery Outlet for a build-to-suit so we built it and they are leasing it back from us,” said Greg Aguirre, president of Capital Rivers Commercial.
According to Aguirre, the construction took approximately five months and cost more than $4.5 million dollars.
“The city of Williams was absolutely great to work with and we would love to bring more projects to the community,” said Aguirre.