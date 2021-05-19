Two Colusa High School seniors were among nine Northern California and Southern Oregon students to receive merit-based scholarships from Grange Co-op for the 2021-22 academic school year.
“Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op’s are excited to announce Kelsea Whiting as our 2021-2022 Rogue Co-op’s Scholarship recipient, as well as the other eight recipients,” states Neil Itzen, Grange Co-op CEO. “We were overwhelmed with the positive feedback from our local youth through this process, and we continue to be encouraged with their positivity, energy, and desire.”
Whiting, who was awarded the $2,000 Rouge Co-op Scholarship, plans to attend Rice University upon graduation.
Ranked first in her class with a 4.21 GPA, Whiting is the California State President for Future Business Leaders of America, varsity cheer captain and CSF. She also participates in Associated Student Body and class government, all while running a photography business and a direct sales company she started when she was 12 years old.
Her biggest inspiration is her FBLA advisor, Ms. Nikole Burg.
The other eight recipients, which included Makayla Frias, each received $1,500.
With a GPA of 4.14, Frias is actively involved and holds leadership roles in Future Farmers of America, FBLA, and ASB. Her hobbies include playing softball, shopping, spending time with her friends and family and working out.
Frias said her biggest inspiration is her mom, who has always been the one to push her to be better athletically, academically or as an individual.
“My mom has never failed to be present at every milestone in my life and she has set a successful path for herself in a career,” said Frias. “I hope that one day as a mother, I can come close to following.”
Upon graduation, Makayla plans to attend The College of Idaho.
Since 2012, Grange Co-op has awarded scholarships totaling over $118,000. They have also partnered with Rogue Co-ops for the last ten years to award the top recipient one $2,000 scholarship.