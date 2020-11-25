Grange Co-op in partnership with local Rogue Co-ops has awarded over $118,000 in scholarships within the last eight years. Grange Co-op is excited to continue this gift to the hard-working and committed young adults of the community by announcing the opening of the 2021-2022 Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarship application.
As a part of Grange Co-op’s GrangeGives initiative, eight $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors. The Rogue Co-ops will award one $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior. Rogue Co-ops is a coalition of Southern Oregon cooperatives including Rogue Credit Union, Medford Food Co-op, Ashland Food Co-op, and Grange Co-op.
To qualify for either scholarship, students must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher and have participated, during the academic school year, in at least one of these activities: FFA, 4-H, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, school sports, or non-related activities such as work experience. In addition, students must reside in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Curry, Douglas, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Del Norte, Modoc, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn or Butte counties. The application window is Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 annually.
Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarships are merit-based. Awardees must meet all scholarship requirements and exemplify the criteria specified. Grange Co-op places high value on investing in the lives of youth in our communities. Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarships strive to recognize and reward those who have the want and passion to pursue higher education.
On Nov. 1 the scholarship application will open, and students can apply by visiting www.grangecoop.com/scholarship-opportunities/.
Please reach out to scholarship@grangecoop.com if you have any further questions.