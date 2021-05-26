Nearly 100 people gathered in Grimes on Sunday for a day of music, food and fellowship to celebrate the 150 anniversary of Grimes Community Church.
“There was a lot of laughing, crying and everything in between,” said Grimes Community Church Pastor Marty Decker.
According to Decker, people traveled from as far away as Bakersfield and Washington state for the festivities. Many of the people in attendance had a personal connection to the church, said Decker, while others were there just to support the small, rural parish.
Decker said the turnout was phenomenal, with guests far exceeding the small church’s 85 person maximum capacity.
“It was a huge turnout for our little community of just over 300,” said Decker.
The First Baptist Church of Grimes was organized on May 13, 1871 at Franklin School in Spring Valley, between Grimes and Arbuckle, according to Decker, and like many other small, rural parishes at that time, the congregation consisted of just six people.
Today, Decker said the church has about 20 to 40 people attend services each week.
The congregation moved into the church’s current building in May 1875 and, according to the church’s website, the entire build cost just $4,000 at that time.
Since then, the church has changed its name, seen many pastors and patrons come and go and been through a fair share of renovations to update and add to the current building.
But Decker said one thing has not changed through the years – the church is a place that brings people together.
“We need more of that in the world today,” said Decker. “People coming together.”
During Sunday’s church services, Decker said there were several special musical performances including Wendy Cooper, the Lauppe Brothers trio and Pastor Samual Krouse.
“If anyone knows me, they know the celebration will include a lot of music!,” said Decker.
Decker addressed the congregation during the service as well to recognize the many pastors and community members that have come and gone throughout the years.
In addition to it being the 150th anniversary of the church, May also marked Decker’s 20th year of service for the parish and many members of the congregation honored him with letters of congratulations.
There was also a baby dedication for Matt and Alyssa Rolen’s newborn Jayme during the service.
After the service, most in attendance stayed to enjoy the barbeque chicken and tri-tip lunch that was served.
“It was a wonderful day of fellowship,” said Decker. “...To know that this church has withstood the test of time and grown so much through the years, it is a real testament to this community.”
For those that were unable to attend, the anniversary sermon can be viewed in its entirety on the Grimes Community Church Facebook page.