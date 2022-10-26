Grimes Ladies preparing for annual dinner and bazaar

The Grimes Ladies will host their annual dinner and bazaar at Grand Island Elementary School in Grimes on Nov. 5.
The all-you-can-eat turkey and ham dinner is the kickoff event for the century-old aid society, which was founded in 1901. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.
The funds that the group raises helps maintain the 136-year-old Grimes Community Church and supports the school and other community needs.
There will also be several bazaar booths on-site, which will open at 5 p.m. as well. The bazaar booths will include linens, crafts which include many Christmas items, boutique items, mystery packages for all ages and the Country Store with local produce, baked goods, candies and jellies.
Later in the evening, one lucky attendee will be awarded a one-of-a-kind handmade quilt as part of the tradition is the annual quilt raffle.
The event will take place at Grand Island Elementary School, 551 W Leven St., Grimes, on Nov. 5.
Tickets for the dinner cost $16 for adults, $7 for children 6-12, and free to children 5 and younger.