Grimes and Knights Landing are among three projects that have been selected to receive grant funding under the second phase of the Small Communities Flood Risk Reduction Program, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
The Grimes project, sponsored by the Sacramento River West Side Levee District, includes rehabilitation of 1.5 miles of Sacramento River levees and elevation of local residences to increase flood protection from 40-year to 100-year levels for almost 400 residents in the community of Grimes. Additionally, this project will contribute to flood risk reduction for downstream communities in Colusa and Yolo Counties, read the release, while helping to limit flood damage and reduce annual flood insurance costs for the community.
Sponsored by Yolo County, the Knights Landing project would improve levees to increase flood protection from 25-year to 100-year flood levels for over 1,000 residents and contribute to flood risk reduction for the remaining parts of the Knights Landing Basin while reducing flood insurance costs in the area.
The third project selected is Franklin-Beachwood, sponsored by Merced County.
According to the release, SCFRR was created to assist public agencies with reducing flood risk for small communities within the Central Valley.
A 15-day public comment period for these projects will be open until 5 p.m. June 8.
“Finalization of funding is subject to completion of the 15-day comment period, and final award approval by DWR,” read the release. “After these two actions, DWR will work with the project sponsors to execute funding agreements.”
Another project proponent in Wheatland was not selected for funding during this phase but DWR said they will continue to work with project sponsors to refine their feasibility studies for potential funding as it becomes available in the future.
For more information or to submit a comment on the draft award, contact Nahideh Madankar at Nahideh.Madankar@water.ca.gov.