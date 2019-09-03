The Colusa and Glenn groundwater authorities will host a pair of public workshops about local groundwater conditions and areas of concern in portions of Glenn and Colusa counties, according to a press release.
Both workshops will cover the same material.
Groundwater in the two counties is regulated by the Glenn and Colusa groundwater authorities respectively as per the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).
The entire area managed by the agencies is titled the Colusa Subbasin by the California Department of Water Resources and the agencies are required to work together to address groundwater problems in the subbasin.
According to the press release, groundwater conditions that are not sustainable will be subject to a range of future solutions and if these local agencies are not successful addressing these challenges, California can take over groundwater management in the subbasin.
“The boards of the agencies are committed to maintain local control of groundwater and regularly update stakeholders about subbasin conditions and future agency decisions,” it was stated in the press release.
The workshops will provide a brief overview of SGMA and Groundwater Sustainability Plan requirements. Each will focus on up-to-date techincal information about groundwater conditions and related topics with a focus on sustainability issues in the Colusa Subbasin.
Stakeholders will have time to ask questions to agency directors, staff and the technical consulting team.
The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about SGMA and the agencies’ next steps. Attendees will also learn about the importance of stakeholder participation during Groundwater Sustainability Plan development and how they can be involved in the process.
“We have to hear from our neighbors,” said Leslie Nerlie, representing Glide Water District on the Glenn Groundwater Authority. “This is a big deal. We’re going to make decisions soon that will affect groundwater management for the next 20 years. We may not like it, but we have some tough challenges in this basin and we need folks to come to the meeting and provide information to make some of these decisions.”