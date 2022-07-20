Farming has been a large part of Northern California’s landscape for nearly two centuries, and even today, it is a cornerstone of our rural economy.
Farmers purchase their fertilizer and crop protectants from their local supply warehouses and co-ops. Engineers and manufacturers build, sell, and repair the farming equipment that keeps the operations running. Truckers move seed and fertilizer to the field and the harvest to the local processing plant, and then on to the grocery store shelf for families to choose and purchase.
Without farmers, many of these other jobs cease to exist; those people then move away, and our struggling towns grow smaller, along with their economic and local morale. Without American farmers, people would have to rely on and pay exorbitant costs to import everyday goods from overseas. People eat every day; obviously it is necessary for survival. So why is it not so obvious to the Biden Administration – they seem determined to make it as difficult as possible for farmers to produce food.
Food security is national security, and when our top government officials are warning of coming food shortages, they should be doing everything in their power to make sure producers can do their jobs, grow their crops, maintain the supply chain, and keep our rural economies thriving. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden could take immediate action to unleash domestic production and ease the significant headwinds American agriculture producers are facing.
Unfortunately, instead of stepping back and letting farmers do their jobs as they know so well how to do, and keep our grocery store shelves stocked with quality products, the Biden Administration has turned the very act of producing food into a partisan issue. Rising input costs, water allocation cuts in the West, and a broken supply chain have put a strain on American agriculture production for a year and a half; far before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Biden would have consumers believe. Overbearing regulations affect what crop protectant tools farmers can use, where and when we can grow crops, and if we can plant when there’s a highly regulated puddle on our property.
President Biden’s attack on the American energy industry, such as the cancellation of lease sale and drilling permits on federal land, cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, and increased regulations on natural gas and oil producers have caused prices of gas, diesel, and associated petroleum-based by-products – like fertilizer and other inputs – to skyrocket, adding dramatically increased costs to food production.
Additionally, farmers across California are facing some of the most severe water cuts in recent years. Despite Shasta Lake’s water levels being 70,000 acre-feet higher than this time last year, North State irrigators that receive their water from the Central Valley Project, which Shasta Lake is a part of, are receiving a paltry 0 to 18% of their water depending on their district’s seniority.
It doesn’t take a lifelong farmer to know that water is essential to grow crops, but these bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento aren’t listening to reason. Where’s that water going, if not for agricultural use or to cities? It’s being flushed down our rivers and out to sea, to increase flows in the attempt to make the water one degree cooler for spawning fish.
If American farmers can’t produce it, our consumers can’t eat it. Many of the hindrances facing agriculture producers across the nation can be swiftly fixed by correcting overreaching regulations and restarting domestic energy production. In my time in the California state legislature and in Congress, I have advocated for increased water storage and increased water deliveries to farmers. With even larger food shortages expected, the time is now; what farmers didn’t grow in 2022, consumers won’t be eating in 2023.