Colusa County Health Officials issued a release on Tuesday evening urging residents to “heed measures designed to prevent infection spread,” as local positive cases of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“There are a significant number of individuals quarantined and we expect many more as contact tracing continues,” said Colusa County Health Officer Dr. Gregory W. Burt. “Compliance with public health protocols related to reducing virus transmission and spread of the virus are critical to maintaining community health.”
According to the release, county health officials have not identified a single source of transmission and their contact tracing efforts attribute the recent increase in positive cases to a variety of social gatherings throughout the county.
Because the virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes, county health officials are urging residents to practice physical distancing, frequently and thoroughly wash their hands, wear a facial covering while in public and if feeling ill to simply stay home.
“As leaders, we are doing our best to balance the physical health of our residents and the economic health of our community,” said Denise Carter, Colusa County Board of Supervisors chairperson. “As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, taking these preventative measures to prevent virus spread in our community will provide us with the best opportunity to maintain this balance. We urge you to join us in this effort as we stay healthy to stay open.”
In the last week, Colusa County health officials have confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total within the county to 59 as of Wednesday afternoon.
To date, there are 48 active COVID-19 cases in isolation, one of which is hospitalized. Ten of the confirmed cases have recovered and 140 other individuals are currently in quarantine due to a possible exposure.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.