Healthy soils, cover crops and conservation field day planned next week

The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host a healthy soils, cover crops and conservation in the Sacramento Valley field day in coordination with the Colusa County Resource Conservation District next week.
“Cover crops are a great way to build soil health and soil carbon,” said Sarah Light, UC Cooperative Extension agronomy advisor for Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa counties. “They protect the soil by keeping it covered, maintain a living root in the ground, increase soil organic matter, and increase the diversity in the system by addition another type of plant in the rotation.”
The field day will be held Thursday, March 24 at Davis Ranches, located at 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa.
Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. with complimentary coffee.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with a welcome and project introduction and cover crop and soil health overview presented by Light and Liz Harper, executive director of the Colusa County Resource Conservation District.
Brief presentations on healthy soil, cover crops and conservation in the region will begin at 9:20 a.m., each led by local experts.
Emily Reinhart, business manager for Davis Ranches, will discuss soil conservation projects at Davis Ranches. Kurt Richter, owner of Richter Ag, will then lead a decision on cover cropping management considerations from the field.
At 10 a.m., Dr. Cindy Daley, director for the Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems at CSU Chico, will conduct a research update about soil health and cover crops in various California environments. Dr. Sam Sandoval, UC Cooperative Extension specialist in water resources, will discuss research findings from cover crops and water usage in California and Tom Johnson, agronomist at Kamprath Seed, will touch on management considerations regarding cover crop species selection within the state.
Before the closure of the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to view the demonstration plots at Davis Ranches.
Light said the event is open for anyone interested in learning about cover cropping in California.
UCCE has also teamed up with the Western Cover Crop Council - Southwest Region Committee to host a Sacramento Valley Cover Crop tour next month, which will be a day-long tour of two orchards and three annual crop fields in the Colusa and Meridian area.
For more information or to register, contact Light at 530-822-4715 or email selight@ucanr.edu.