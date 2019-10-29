The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension will host a Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase in Meridian Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
According to a release issued by the UCCE, the meeting will highlight a Meridian-based project supported by the California Climate Investments program and the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soils program.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with complimentary coffee.
The meeting will begin with a welcome and project overview, lead by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCR Colusa County, and Sarah Light, UCCE Sutter and Yuba counties.
Brief presentations on soil health-related work in the region will begin at 9:15 a.m. Topics to be discussed include warm season cover cropping, regenerative agriculture and resilient systems, methane consumption in annual cropping systems and building soil carbon-impacts and opportunities. Preliminary project results from Meridian will also be discussed.
The equipment showcase will begin at 9:45 a.m., with continued talks about cover crop management lead by Vincent Andreotti, project collaborator and Oryza Partnership, and Scott and Brian Park with Park Farming.
Equipment viewing and discussions will begin at 10:15 a.m. followed by a wrap up and evaluations at 10:45 a.m.
On the day of the event, UCCE signs will guide the way to the field in Meridian where the meeting will be held.
From Highway 20, turn on Drexler Road and continue to the stop sign about 2.5 miles down the road. Take a right on Moroni Road and continue for about 0.3 miles and make a left onto South Drexler Road. This will turn into South Meridian Road after about half a mile and the field will be on the left, across from an orchard.
Should it rain on the day of the event, call 822-7515 to find out if the meeting will continue as planned or rescheduled.
For more information, contact Light at 822-4715 or Vinchesi-Vahl at 458-0575.