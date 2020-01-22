The former Colusa police officer accused of embezzlement and grand theft will appear in a Colusa courtroom today for a setting of his preliminary hearing.
Elden Henry Tamez, of Yuba City, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of grand theft and one count of embezzlement during an arraignment in Colusa County on Dec. 10 after an investigation found that a 19-year veteran of the Colusa Police Department allegedly embezzled funds from the department’s canine program and peace officers association between 2018 and 2019.
The charges stem from the tail-end of Tamez’ time with the department, particularly between Oct. 26, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2019, while he was serving as a lieutenant with the Colusa Police Department, or number two only behind the police chief.
The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office alleges Tamez embezzled at least $950 in funds from the department’s canine account, as well as at least $950 from the Colusa Peace Officers Association. The charges followed an investigation by a law enforcement agency outside of the county.
Court documents don’t specify the exact amount Tamez is alleged to have taken. The DA’s office filed the charges on Nov. 27.
Tamez resigned from his position on Oct. 17 after serving 19 years with the department.
The hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Department two of the Colusa County Superior Court, located at 532 Oak Street in Colusa.