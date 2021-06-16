An excessive heat warning will go into effect today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. as dangerously hot conditions arrive in the tri-county region.
“High to very high heat risk is expected with this week’s heatwave, with impacts likely reaching the general population,” according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures are expected to reach 100-113 degrees in the valley with little overnight relief as lows are anticipated to be in the upper 60s through the lower 80s.
The warning will be in effect through Saturday at 9 p.m. as temperatures are expected to remain hot into the weekend but we should start to see some reprieve in overnight lows Sunday, according to the NWS.
Because there is a high chance of heat stress or illness to people and animals during this heat wave, the NWS recommends drinking extra water in the days ahead while planning to stay in air conditioning settings as much as possible and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. It is also recommended avoiding strenuous outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and warns to never leave people or pets alone in a closed car.
The heat wave will elevate fire weather conditions in the Valley on Wednesday as gusty winds reaching up to 15-25 miles per hour are expected in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties.
To practice proper fire safety, NWS advises residents to properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off of dry grass, avoid activities with open flames or sparks, avoid power equipment that creates sparks and obey all local burn bans.
If the elevated heat leads to outages, PG&E has a plan to address any issues that come from the high temperatures and crews monitoring the situation are ready to respond, according to a release issued by the utility.
“Although we do not anticipate initiating any Public Safety Power Shutoff events over the next seven days, being prepared remains important,” said PG&E officials on Tuesday.
Should an outage occur, PG&E recommends the following safety measures:
– Have flashlights, radios and fresh batteries ready. Use battery-operated flashlights, not candles, which pose a fire hazard.
– Unplug or turn off all electric and heat-producing appliances (e.g., air conditioners, washers and dryers, ovens, stoves, irons) to avoid overloading circuits. Overloaded circuits can be a fire hazard once power is restored.
– Unplug televisions and computers that were in use when the power went out.
– Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.
– Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and place extra containers of ice inside to preserve food. A full freezer will remain colder longer. Gather non-perishable food that doesn’t require cooking, as well as a manual can opener.
– Notify your alarm company if you have an alarm system. Equipment can be affected by outages.
– Keep important numbers (e.g., hospital, fire department, police, friends, relatives) near the phone.
– If you have a generator, make sure a licensed electrician properly installs it. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to utility crews.
For more information, visit pge.com/summer.