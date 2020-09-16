CalFire reported Monday evening that the Hennessey Fire, which has been burning just south of the Colusa County line, has burned 305,651 acres and was 98 percent contained.
Firefighters have also made progress with the Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County, with CalFire reporting that the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 55,209 acres and was 97 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Monday. These fires make up the LNU Lightning complex incident that has been active in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties since Aug. 17.
To date, five deaths have been reported due to those fires, three in Napa County and two in Solano County. Four civilian injuries and one first responder injury have been reported in the complex, 1,491 structures have been destroyed and 232 structures have been damaged.
On Saturday, CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest in Lake County, as well as the closure of the Calso Camp campground, will be closed to vehicle access due to extreme resource drawdown from wildfires across the state and to limit potential ignition sources from the forest.
“CalFire and local government cooperators have committed every available resource to the fires for the goal of protecting life and property as a first priority,” it was stated in a release issued by CalFire. “There are very limited resources available to respond to new incidents and medical emergencies which are common and regular occurrences within the closure area. For the safety of the public and the first responders we ask that you comply with these closures.”
According to the release, non-motorized access to roads and trails remains open via the main parking area next to the forest headquarters.