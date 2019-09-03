The Colusa County Resource Conservation District is recruiting local high school students to participate in the annual Speak-Off Contest.
“If you are interested in getting public speaking experience, learning more about natural resources in our county and making some extra cash, this event is for you!” read a press release issued by the Colusa County Resource Conservation District.
According to the release, this contest is open to all Colusa County students in ninth through twelfth grades.
Interested students are asked to show off their talents by preparing a three to five minute speech on this years topic, “Why do we need to act to save the monarch butterfly? What can the Resource Conservation District do to help?”
This prepared speech will be presented at the county-wide Speak-Off Competition in October and the top speaker will advance to the regional contest. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three speakers at the county level, with $100 awarded to the first-place winner, $60 for the second-place winner and $40 for the third-place winner.
Speakers that move on the regional contest will have the opportunity to represent their school and county at the state level should they place in the top spot at the region level and advance to compete in the California Resource Conservation District annual meeting that will be held in Redding in November.
Students interested in participation in the Speak-Off Competition must return a completed application to the Colusa County Resource Conservation District office by Friday, Sept. 27.
The county-wide competition will be help at the Colusa Industrial Properties Conference Room, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard in Colusa, in Oct. 2 starting at 5 p.m.
Applications can be downloaded on the Colusa County Resource Conservation District website.
For more information, call Elizabeth Harper at 458-5131 extension 117 or visit www.colusarcd.org.