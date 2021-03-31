Hippity hoppity Easter’s on its way to Colusa County

A decades old tradition returns this weekend, as the Colusa Lions Club gears up to host their annual Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has modified or canceled several community events such as this over the last year, Colusa Lions Club President Jim Pingrey said the club is going to try to keep their annual Easter egg hunt event as close as it was to prior years.
The egg hunting will be broken into four age-based areas. The first area is designated for children in Kindergarten and younger. The other three areas will be for children in first grade, second grade and third grade.
“We have two golden eggs for each group and the Easter Bunny hands out the prizes for those winners,” said Pingrey.
According to Pingrey, the Lions Club will also be giving away a chocolate Easter bunny for the best looking Easter basket.
Keeping with tradition, the Colusa Lions Club plan to hard boil and dye 2,700 eggs on Thursday for the event, said Pingrey.
The egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa.
Pingrey said attendees will be asked to social distance while waiting in line for the event but since the hunt is outdoors, masks will not be required to participate.
For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club’s Easter egg hunt events page on Facebook.
Several other Easter egg hunts are happening around the county on Saturday as well:
Arbuckle
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
Colusa
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
Stonyford
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza,” egg hunt and potluck brunch, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
Williams
– The Williams Community Church will host a community Easter egg hunt on the Williams High School football field, starting at 10 a.m. The event will also include a youth girls bake sale and Easter basket prizes for those that find a golden egg. For more information, call 473-5913.