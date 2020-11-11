The Colusa County Arts Council will be creating holiday banners to hang on street light posts throughout the county during the month of December and are looking for local sponsors to be featured on each banner.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Arts Council, interested sponsors can choose one of four original paintings created by local artist Adele Lux. The sponsors name will be listed on a weatherproof 4’ by 7’ banner along with the screen printed art of their choice.
Each banner costs $300.
Each banner is expected to last a minimum of 10 years and the Colusa County Arts Council asks sponsors to make a $20 donation in subsequent years to pay for proper storage and hanging of the banners.
For more information, contact Sharon Reische, executive director of the Colusa County Arts Council, at 713-9869 or leave a message at 458-2222.