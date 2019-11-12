Looking to sponsor a little holiday spirit?
The Colusa County Arts Council will be creating holiday banners to hang on street light posts throughout the county during the month of December.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Arts Council, interested sponsors can choose one of four original paintings created by local artist Adele Lux. The sponsors name will be listed on a weatherproof 4’ by 7’ banner along with the screen printed art of their choice.
Each banner costs $300.
Each banner is expected to last a minimum of 10 years and the Colusa County Arts Council asks sponsors to make a $20 donation in subsequent years to pay for proper storage and hanging of the banners.
For more information, contact Sharon Reische, executive director of the Colusa County Arts Council, at 458-2222 or 713-9869.