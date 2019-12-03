Festivities are planned across the county this weekend to kick off the holiday season, starting with the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Friday.
The main drag in downtown Colusa, known as Market Street, will be shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets and lined with about 70 vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more for the beloved tradition that is more than two decades old.
Festivities will get underway at 6 p.m.
Event chairperson John Rogers said he hopes the rainy weather in the forecast takes a break during the event so people can come out and enjoy some old-time Christmas cheer again this year.
According to Rogers, more than 1,000 people have attended the event in previous years.
“Sometime you can’t even more down the street because there are so many people,” said Rogers.
The event, presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will also include a children’s play area, live music from two bands playing throughout the event, performances from Stardust Dance students and a visit from Santa.
“It’s a great festive atmosphere,” said Rogers.
Rogers said members of the Colusa Fire Department will fetch Santa from the North Pole on Friday for the event, to take photos and hand out candy canes. According to Rogers, everyone big and small will also have the chance to sit on Santa’s lap.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will also take place at 6:45 p.m. outside of the courthouse.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves,” said Rogers. “If the weather is horrible, dress accordingly.”
Festivities continue on Sunday when the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosts a “Hometown Holiday Stroll” and vendor fair at LaVanche Hurshe Park, located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m.
According to Arbuckle Revitalization Committee members Diana Lytal, about 20 vendors will line Fifth Street in Arbuckle for the event, offering everything from homemade crafts and quilts, lavender products, face painting, wreaths and more.
“There will be a lot of unique gift ideas,” said Lytal.
Local school organizations will also be on-site, selling goods to raise money for their organizations.
The Junior Bears will be manning a snack shack, serving up hot chocolate and snacks and the Pierce High School Future Business Leaders of America will be selling chocolate covered pretzels.
Lytal said Santa will be making an appearance at 4:45 to pose for photos before heading out and making his rounds though town.
The vendor fair will be held rain or shine, but Santa will be at the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, if the weather does not allow for his usual cruise around Arbuckle, said Lytal.
Lytal said the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee is asking local business and homeowners to decorate their properties to keep the town festive throughout the season as well.
According to Lytal, vendor submissions will be accepted until the day of the event as well so any interested participants can still snag their spot for $15.