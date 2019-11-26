One local student has turned a graduation requirement into a way to help residents of Colusa County enjoy this holiday season.
For his senior project, Colusa High School senior Diego Arenas has organized a holiday food drive to collect and distribute food to families in need throughout the county. Arenas said he wanted to organize the drive to ease the many financial stresses that can be associated with the holiday season.
“There are always families struggling around the holidays, parents working overtime to afford presents for their kids,” said Arenas. “I figured giving them food can help those families so they will have one less thing to worry about. Then they can just worry about getting presents for their family.”
Arenas said he has coordinated with staff from the Williams Family Action Center to get the drive up and running. The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce has also joined the effort, after reaching out to the Williams Family Action Center and learning of Arenas’ project.
The drive began Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 13.
Arenas said he is asking for donations of water, juice and non-perishable items such as rice, pasta, canned food, bread, and oatmeal.
Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours:
- Colusa County One Stop, located at 144 Market St. in Colusa.
- The Colusa Family Resource Center, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa.
- The Arbuckle Family Action Center, located at 812 King St. in Arbuckle.
- The Williams Family Action Center, located at 602 12th St. in Williams.
- Edward Jones, located at 646 Main St. in Colusa
Donations will also be accepted at the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Mixer on Dec. 12, which will be held at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market Street in Colusa. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Arenas said he plans to hold a food distribution event at the Colusa Boy Scout Cabin on Dec. 13. Food will also be distributed to all seven communities within the county by the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Family Resource Center, according to Arenas.
For more information or to join the list of donation sites, contact Diego Arenas at 813-2516 or Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525.