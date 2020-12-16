Holiday parades planned in Colusa County

Christmas is just around the corner and multiple parades will light up the county on Friday to spread some joy this holiday season.
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District and Maxwell Auxiliary Committee will host the fifth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas” on Oak Street in Maxwell from 5-9 p.m.
Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and a tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m.
According to organizers, the event will continue as planned despite the current regional stay-at-home order. Attendees are asked to follow current CDC guidelines while at the event and hand sanitizer and masks will be available.
Organizers said the event will take place rain or shine and vendors will continue to be accepted until the day of the event.
For more information, call 501-6588 or visit https://www.maxwellparkandrec.com/maxwell-country-christmas-1?fbclid=IwAR0z07sxpc3C7Iwi0OiwZ8RZlSSDyHz6lidHcmuLvNE8HZbSREvxRzw8kGQ.
– Stonyrose Heritage Society has extended the route for the “Winter Wonderland Lights Parade,” so that residents of Stonyford can enjoy the festivities from their home.
“We want to bring joy to our town but keep everyone safe and healthy,” organizers said in a statement.
For more information, call 963-3534.