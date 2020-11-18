Dozens of people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa on Veterans Day last week to recognize the service and sacrifice of hundreds of veterans from Colusa County.
“This is by far the coolest thing I have the honor of doing through my service on the city council,” said Colusa City Councilmember Greg Ponciono as he welcomed onlookers to the Veterans Day ceremony. “There is no group of people in this city that should be held in higher regard than the men and women sitting behind me and in the crowd today.”
The ceremony was centered around the eight tribute walls at the park that are lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of the nearly 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
The Colusa VFW has facilitated the memorial wall project since 2011 to recognize all veterans with ties to Colusa County - living and dead - that have served in the armed forces. The first three walls, filled with 360 bricks, went up in October 2014 and since then the project has nearly tripled in size.
Keynote speaker Assemblyman James Gallagher said the dedication shown to veterans in Colusa County should be an example to not only the rest of the state, but the nation as a whole.
“You see the heart in this community for those that have served,” said Gallagher. “It is truly commendable. And to have this wall enshrined in the community to honor them is incredible.”
Colusa VFW’s Dennis Sanders said 36 bricks were added to the eighth wall just before the Veterans Day ceremony. Artwork on the back of the wall dedicated to women that have served was also recently added, said Sanders.
The chilly fall air blew through the American flag at the center of the walls as several members of the VFW Post 2441 and American Legion Unit No. 218 read all 966 veteran names included on the memorial walls aloud.
After reading the last batch of names, Colusa VFW’s Chaz Franklin said an additional ten names were added in the three days prior to the ceremony and read these names as well.
“Some of these names cross our minds more often than others but it is so important for us to come together on this day to honor them all,” said Ponicano.
The ceremony concluded with a group photo of all veterans in attendance.