Patrick Kittle, owner of Kittle’s Outdoor & Sport in Colusa County, has been at Sutter Davis Hospital due to COVID-19 since early September.
On Thursday, Colusa County Health and Human Services released a video of a conversation between Patrick Kittle and his wife Shelly Kittle on his 41st day in the hospital. Patrick Kittle spoke from the hospital’s intensive care unit and expressed his regret for not getting vaccinated.
“This COVID disease in my experience is really wicked and it’s weird and it strikes everybody differently,” Kittle said in the video. “I would encourage everybody to hedge their bets and protect your life and everything you love and cherish and get vaccinated. That’s a very proven insurance policy.”
He described not getting the vaccine like, “playing Russian roulette,” and said staff at the hospital have expressed the same sentiment. Shelly Kittle asked her husband if he would have done anything differently.
“I would have not been so stubborn and gotten the vaccine hopefully prior to getting sick but earlier in the game,” Patrick Kittle said. “... That would have been a big difference.”
Patrick Kittle said he’s worried about losing friends and family to the virus and about possibly not being able to resume his active outdoor life.
“Hopefully I can mend up and get real close to that but it’s fearful that I probably won’t,” Patrick Kittle said.
He said the disease has left him with permanent scarring on his lungs. Patrick Kittle has lived in Colusa County all his life and asked his fellow residents to not consider the politicization of the vaccine.
“I wish the community would just set that aside,” Patrick Kittle said. “It’s a real disease, it’s not made up or not a political issue at all. It’s wicked, it’s among us, we need to protect ourselves.”
COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. All individuals aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Colusa County Health and Human Services news release.
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, residents can call Colusa County Public Health at 458-0399 or contact their health care provider. For more information, visit countyofcolusa.org/covid19.
To watch the video, visit https://bit.ly/2XdZlmd.
As of Monday, four individuals are hospitalized from COVID-19 in Colusa County. To date, 21 people have died from the virus in the county. There are 45 active cases and 52.7 percent of the Colusa County population over 12 years old have been vaccinated, according to the Colusa County COVID-19 Dashboard.