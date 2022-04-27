Sacramento County Superior Court accepted the transfer of a lawsuit regarding a dispute between Colusa County and the city of Colusa regarding the housing development project at Colusa Industrial Properties and a hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12.
In March, Colusa County Superior Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson granted a change of venue motion filed by the city of Colusa after attorneys representing the county withdrew their opposition.
Colusa County initiated litigation Jan. 20 against the city of Colusa in an effort to seek an injunction on the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project.
With Colusa Industrial Properties named as a real party of interest, the county’s filing requested a temporary restraining order on development activity until an injunction hearing could be held to determine the need for an additional environmental review in lieu of the project’s expansion, but this request was denied during a hearing on Feb. 22.
In 2007, the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project planned for 151 acres of land north and northwest of Colusa County Airport was to include a mixed-use community with 286 residential units, improvements to the existing golf course, and various commercial and office uses, according to the county.
City officials said the project was fully reviewed by the city, including environmental compliance and multiple public hearings before the city’s planning commission and the city council from 2016 to 2018. During that public input period, there were no comments from the county related to current allegations.
The county, however, claims that the city approved a series of additional changes to the project during this time without further environmental review.
Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Steven Gevercer is scheduled to hear the county’s petition for the writ of mandate as well as a petition by Colusa Industrial Properties and the city of Colusa’s request to have the case dismissed because the California Environmental Quality Act challenge is years past the statute of limitations during the Aug. 12 hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
While the hearing has been scheduled, county officials said last week that the parties are attempting informal negotiations at this time to try to reach a timely resolution.