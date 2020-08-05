How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic: Denise Carter

Editors Note: As we enter into the fifth month of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we reached out to local officials to get their take on the ongoing situation and how there thoughts have changes as we navigate this ever changing time.
Denise Carter, Colusa County Board of Supervisors chairperson, said while she is a member of a five person Board, each member has their own individual perspectives on the state of COVID-19.
“I have always been concerned for the safety and welfare of the County, it’s residents and businesses and the need to strike an appropriate balance based on the situation and information available at a particular point in time,” said Carter.
Carter said the rapidly changing guidelines and parameters from the state have been a challenge for the entire community including local governments, schools, local businesses and residents.
“I do believe that the state orders are being imposed on a “one size fits all” basis, not on science and local data and does not allow for the local authority to address and implement appropriate local mitigation measures,” said Carter. “This has been disruptive to our community.”
According to Carter, Colusa County’s surge in coronavirus cases has been challenging for the county’s Public Health staff as well and the significant delay in getting test results right now is making the contact tracing more difficult.
“It is devastating to know that people are dying because of COVID-19,” said Carter. “It is affecting our local families and the entire community. We need to continue to adapt and learn to live with this disease in a way that limits sickness of our residents.”
Carter said the pandemic has kept her awake at night, thinking about what else can be done to communicate and educate the population about the serious risks of this disease, and what the future looks like.
“Colusa County residents are a resilient and strong-willed population that does an amazing job of taking care of each other, the outpouring of support for local businesses has been incredible,” said Carter. “At the same time, the economic impact on our local businesses is a deep concern. The bright spot is that we are seeing many being creative and adapting to a different way of doing business.”
Moving forward, Carter said her top priority is to remain focused on the health of our residents.
“I hope our residents will embrace the recommendations for slowing the spread and take on the personal responsibility for the health and safety of themselves, their families and their neighbors. We need to #StayHealthytoStayOpen, which is good for individuals, schools, libraries, events, businesses and government.”