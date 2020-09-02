How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic: James Gallagher

Editors Note: As we enter into the fifth month of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we reached out to local officials to get their take on the ongoing situation and how there thoughts have changes as we navigate this ever changing time.
The COVID-19 virus is not a hoax and must be taken seriously, said District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican from Yuba City, but he said it’s not a reason to arbitrarily shut down entire sectors of the economy and put massive amounts of people out of work.
“This virus is not a reason to live shuttered in unreasonable fear, and it certainly cannot allow us to disregard our fundamental freedoms and the foundational principles of free government,” said Gallagher.
Gallagher said the community should be focused on protecting the most vulnerable populations during this time but shutting down the community is not the answer.
“Cases are not increasing because we re-opened Linda’s Soda Bar,” said Gallagher. “They are increasing because we are not listening to good advice from our medical community and public health officials.”
According to Gallagher, wearing a mask when you can’t adequately social distance is the prudent and thoughtful thing to do.
Gallagher continues to be an outspoken proponent for reopening the community, especially as the start of the new school year arrives.
“The science is not clear on anything,” said Gallagher. “This is a new virus. There are scientific observations and trends that give us a good indication, though, including that we can safely reopen schools.”