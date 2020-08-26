How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic: Mike Bradwell

Editors Note: As we enter into the fifth month of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we reached out to local officials to get their take on the ongoing situation and how there thoughts have changes as we navigate this ever changing time.
As an order requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings while out in public places went into effect earlier this month in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said his department will continue to provide professional law enforcement services while keeping the community and Sheriff’s Office staff safe from any and all threats.
“We will continue to work through the pandemic and evolve as necessary the best we can,” said Bradwell.
He said since the onset of the pandemic, many of the ways the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office operates have drastically changed related to in-person interactions.
“We have had to be quick to evolve and make the accommodations necessary to still accomplish our goals,” said Bradwell. “We have many 24-hour services we provide and keeping enough staffing to manage those services is crucial. I am encouraged by the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
Bradwell said as residents of a small community, the citizens of Colusa County work through difficult times together and he believes they have been doing just that during this pandemic.
Bradwell said he feels that his attitude has stayed the same as the pandemic has progressed, keeping his focus on the current mission, community education and providing the professional law enforcement services that he believes his community deserves.