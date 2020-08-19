How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic: Sen. Jim Nielsen

Editors Note: As we enter into the fifth month of life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we reached out to local officials to get their take on the ongoing situation and how there thoughts have changes as we navigate this ever changing time.
Senator Jim Nielsen said while the COVID-19 pandemic has presented so many challenging issues, there are two in particular that keep him up at night: jobs and schools.
“Too many Californians are out of work, and their government, and particularly the Employment Development Department, is failing them,” said Nielsen.
Niesen said his current priority is to help those who qualify for unemployment obtain their payments and his office has helped hundreds of people file already.
“People are devastated,” said Nielsen. “They have used up their life savings and borrowed from families. They need a lifeline from EDD to pay their rent and buy food. Californians deserve better.”
At this time, Nielsen said he feels it is important for students to return to school so they can see their teachers and learn from that personal interaction.
“They need to interact with their peers to learn people skills, skills that cannot be accomplished through a computer screen,” said Nielsen. “We have learned medical protocols from other countries; they have opened their classrooms. Why are we not utilizing their successful protocols to safely reopen our schools?”
Nielsen also said he is greatly concerned about the early release of violent convicted felons in an attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in state prisons.
“There’s a lack of information on who is being released and how they are being tracked to ensure the health and public safety of our community,” said Nielsen. “What we know for certain is that there are no more non-serious, non-violent prisoners in California’s state prisons because AB109, Props 47 and 57, have already caused the release of those who were actually nonviolent.”